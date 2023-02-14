Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Feb. 15, 2023

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Among the agenda items are:

Authorize Village Administrator to issue purchase order to Greg Martin Instrumentation to replace WWTP Micro Screen grinder, with a cost not to exceed $21,446.70

Approve Baxter & Woodman work order #230024.40 to provide engineering design services for the rehabilitation of village roads for the 2024 street improvement project. With a cost not to exceed $62,600.

Approve Baxter & Woodman work order #230124.4 to provide engineering design services for water main replacement at 65th and 63rd streets with a cost not to exceed $26,700.

Authorize Village staff to pay Wanasek Corp in the amount of $5,074.04 as a final pay request 2 for the Village 251st Ave water main project.

The full agenda is available here.