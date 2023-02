The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to hold regular and special meetings Tuesday.

A facility tour will be held at 4:15 p.m.

That will be followed by a a closed executive session.

The regular meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. or after the executive session in the Family and Consumer Sciences Sewing Lab.

Agenda items for the regular meeting include:

Facility Update

2022-23 Budget to Actual Update

The full agenda is available here.