Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Feb. 13, 2023

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

DeAnna & Timothy Delimat, 34231 High Dr., East Troy, WI 53120 request for an ordinance amendment to allow

the sale of intoxicating liquor in any quantity for consumption off the premises (current town ordinance regulating

“Class B” alcoholic beverage license sales restricts the sale to no more than 4 liters.

Wheatland to ATV travel.

The full agenda is available here.