Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Feb. 13, 2023

Feb 12th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Sheriff Zoerner introduction and discussion of the enforcement of ordinances.
  • Dave Hendrix, Safebuilt discussion of procedures of property inspections.
  • Grievance process, forms, Code Review Committee procedures, and appointment of new committee members.
  • Adopting the Village of Salem Lakes Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan: 2023-2027.
  • Awarding the 2023 Street & Utilities Improvement Program, Base Bid, Alternates ‘A’ and ‘B’ contract to Asphalt
    Contractors, in the amount of $1,460,938.25.
  • An ordinance amending sections 200-10 and 272-7 of the Salem Lakes Municipal Code relating to commercial building plan review, inspection and fees.

The full agenda is available here.

