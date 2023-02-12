Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Feb. 13, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Among the agenda items are:

Sheriff Zoerner introduction and discussion of the enforcement of ordinances.

Dave Hendrix, Safebuilt discussion of procedures of property inspections.

Grievance process, forms, Code Review Committee procedures, and appointment of new committee members.

Adopting the Village of Salem Lakes Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan: 2023-2027.

Awarding the 2023 Street & Utilities Improvement Program, Base Bid, Alternates ‘A’ and ‘B’ contract to Asphalt

An ordinance amending sections 200-10 and 272-7 of the Salem Lakes Municipal Code relating to commercial building plan review, inspection and fees.

The full agenda is available here.