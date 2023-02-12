Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Feb. 13, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Among the agenda items are:
- Sheriff Zoerner introduction and discussion of the enforcement of ordinances.
- Dave Hendrix, Safebuilt discussion of procedures of property inspections.
- Grievance process, forms, Code Review Committee procedures, and appointment of new committee members.
- Adopting the Village of Salem Lakes Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan: 2023-2027.
- Awarding the 2023 Street & Utilities Improvement Program, Base Bid, Alternates ‘A’ and ‘B’ contract to Asphalt
Contractors, in the amount of $1,460,938.25.
- An ordinance amending sections 200-10 and 272-7 of the Salem Lakes Municipal Code relating to commercial building plan review, inspection and fees.