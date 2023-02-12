Agenda” Bristol Village Board regular meeting Feb. 13, 2023

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular, semi-monthly meeting Mondya, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Public Hearing regarding the Amendment to the Regional Water Quality Management Plan, Village of Bristol Utility District No. 1.

Consider for approval RESOLUTION NO. 23-3: A SUGGESTED RESOLUTION FOR ADOPTION OF A BRISTOL SANITARY SEWER SERVICE AREA AMENDMENT.

RDINANCE NO. 2023-3: AN ORDINANCE REGARDING REPEAL AND PARTIAL ADOPTION OF TITLES 5 & 12 OF THE NEW VILLAGE OF BRISTOL CODE OF ORDINANCES.

The full agenda is available here.