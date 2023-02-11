Highway EM (East Lakeshore Drive) public information meeting is Feb. 20

From the Kenosha County Division of HIghways:

A public information meeting on the upcoming road construction project on Kenosha County Highway EM in Twin Lakes is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Twin Lakes Village Hall, 105 E. Main St.

The meeting will be held in an open-house format, with a brief presentation to begin at 5:30 p.m.

This project, set for construction this spring and summer, involves resurfacing of the roadway and construction of asphalt shouldering on Highway EM (East Lakeshore Drive) from State Line Road to Highway Z (Wilmot Avenue). The highway will remain open to traffic during construction for local access needs; a marked detour will be posted.

More information, including a map of the project area, is included in a construction notice available here.