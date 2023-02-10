WisDOT to host meeting on Highway 50 reconstruction in Paddock Lake on Feb. 20

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting about the Highway 50 reconstruction in Paddock Lake on Monday, Feb. 20 at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

The meeting will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. A brief presenation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The project — scheduled to resume this spring — is reconstructing Highway 50 (75th Street) between 256th Avenue and 236th Avenue. Among the improvement are:

Replacement of pavement and curb and gutter

Storm sewer improvements

Sidewalk extension on east and west end of the project

Sidewalk ramps will be improved to meet ADA standards

Traffic signals will be replaced with monotubes at WIS 83 and 246th Avenue along with turn lane improvements. The monotube equipment will help with visibility at the WIS 83 and 246th Avenue intersections by locating the signal head over the travel lane.

A five-foot gutter pan will provide for on road bicycle accommodations.

A zoomable map of the project is available here.

More information on the project is available here.