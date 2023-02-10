A word from our sponsors: Help Kenosha County ensure fast, affordable internet access! Take the speed test today!

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Kenosha County — DH

Increasingly, Kenosha County residents’ daily lives are occurring online — for work, school and entertainment. This trend was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, putting more pressure on Kenosha’s broadband infrastructure. Residents need and deserve quick and efficient access to the internet.

Kenosha County has a unique opportunity to help ensure fast, affordable internet access for all just by taking a brief online speed test [hyperlink: www.kenoshacounty.org/quickconnect]. The test is quick, easy and will take less than a minute to complete.

If you do not have internet access, use your cellular connection and select the “Enter an address with NO AVAILABLE SERVICE” option.

After completing the speed test, you will be able to determine if your internet speed is within FCC standards (25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload). If data shows that County internet speeds are below the FCC standard, internet service providers may qualify for state and/or federal grants to invest in Kenosha County’s broadband infrastructure.

Spread the word! Tell your family, friends and neighbors to take the speed test and increase our chances of attracting broadband investment in our communities!

For more information and to take the speed test, visit: www.kenoshacounty.org/quickconnect or call us at (262) 653-2515