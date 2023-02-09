County updates status of culvert projects

Feb 9th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

From the Kenosha County Division:

Kenosha County’s annual culvert rehabilitation program is underway. Some schedules have changed due to weather conditions. Here’s a brief look at what will be happening in the immediate future:

Highway C (Wilmot Road) between Highway W (Fox River Road) and Highway B (304th Avenue):

  • One-lane closure with automated flagging operations in place during the week of Feb. 6
  • Anticipated completion and full reopening on Tuesday, Feb. 14
  • Full highway closure scheduled for Highway surface restoration work on March 27 and 28 (school spring break period)

 Highway K (60th Street) near 241st Court:

  • Full highway closure in the 24100 block of Highway K began Monday, Feb. 6
  • Anticipated reopening at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10
  • Marked detour in place

Highway D (172nd Avenue) south of Highway A (Seventh Street):

  • Full highway closure to begin Monday, Feb. 13
  • Marked detour route to be in place
  • Anticipated reopening late afternoon Friday, Feb. 17

Highway C (Wilmot Road) west of 286th Avenue:

  • Full highway closure to begin Wednesday, Feb. 15
  • Marked detour route to be in place
  • Anticipated reopening on Thursday, Feb. 23

Highway Y (22nd Avenue) near 14th Place:

  • Full highway closure now scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 20
  • Marked detour route to be in place
  • Reopening anticipated on or before Friday, March 3

Note: This projected work schedule is weather-dependent and is subject to change. A map of the culvert replacement locations is available here.

