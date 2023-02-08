Units responding for crash in Bristol

Feb 8th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:58 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash at Higways 50 and 45 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Units to respond to the Kenosha County Center parking lot. Two vehicles involved. Deputy already on scene.

