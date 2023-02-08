Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 2:58 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash at Higways 50 and 45 in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Units to respond to the Kenosha County Center parking lot. Two vehicles involved. Deputy already on scene.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 2:58 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash at Higways 50 and 45 in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Units to respond to the Kenosha County Center parking lot. Two vehicles involved. Deputy already on scene.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress