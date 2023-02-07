Troop 328 Boy Scouts to host 2023 Super Bowl Sunday Breakfast and Silent Auction Feb. 12

Salem Boy Scouts of America Troop 328 will host a Super Bowl Sunday Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salem School.

All you can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage and biscuits and gravy will be served. Tickets will be sold at the door. Adults are $10, seniors and children are $7. Children 3 and under eat free.

There will be a silent auction and large item raffles accompanying the breakfast where over 100 items from local merchants and area businesses may be bid on.

Salem School is located at 8828 Antioch Road (Highways AH and 83), Salem.

Please bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the local food pantry.