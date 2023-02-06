Highway W project subject of public involvement meeting Feb. 7 at Wilmot UHS

From the Kenosha County Highway Division:

A public involvement meeting on a proposed improvement project on Kenosha County Highway W between the Illinois state line and Highway C will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Wilmot Union High School library.

The meeting will include a brief overview presentation, to be given at 4:15 p.m. The remainder will be an open house format.

Attendees are not required to attend the presentation and may stop in at their convenience to view exhibits, meet with project staff, ask questions and provide feedback. The exhibits will show the recommended alternative with preliminary real estate acquisition needs.

Wilmot Union High School is located at 11112 308th Ave. Please use the north parking lot and enter the school at Entrance N on the north side of the building.

More details about the project, including an overview map, are available here