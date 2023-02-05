Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Feb. 6, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discussion regarding action taken at the January 18, 2022 Plan Commission meeting: Recommended denial to the Village Board of the request for two principle structures on one lot for 301 West Park Drive.

Discussion regarding an Intergovernmental Mutual Aid Agreement regarding the transportation of detainees by Wisconsin Law Enforcement Agencies. This agreement, which is endorsed by TLPD Chief Adam Grosz, allows law enforcement to transport people in custody and in need of emergency mental health evaluation to Lake Behavioral Hospital in Waukegan.

Discussion and Update on the Clean Water Fund Loan for the waste water treatment plant and lift stations upgrade.

The full agenda is available here.