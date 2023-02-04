Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission to hold listening session Feb. 8

The Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission will hold a listening session Feb. 8, the Kenosha County Executive’s office announced Friday.

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m., or when the last participant is done speaking at Bradford Community Church UU, 5810 8th Ave., Kenosha.

The Commission welcomes commentary on:

In what ways does discrimination against racial groups play a part in obtaining housing in Kenosha County?

How can government in Kenosha County improve housing availability for all racial groups?

Beyond the issue of affordability, what other housing issues should be addressed?

Comments regarding the Commission’s Report on Race and Arrests.

The Commission’s mission is to realize greater racial and ethnic equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education, and ongoing review of current policies and procedures so as to implement transformative ideas born of research, collaboration, and community engagement.

Depending on participation size, speakers maybe limited to 3-5 minutes. Please note: these are listening sessions. The Commissioners will not able to directly answer questions at this time.

More information on the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission is available here.