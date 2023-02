The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be livestreamed here.

Among the agenda items are

Presentation from Dr. Plourde, Wilmot High School Administrator, and discussion of upcoming operational referendum.

Mr. Komar, Wisconsin DSPS, District 4, discussion of the role of Dept. of Safety & Professional Services.

Discussion of grievance procedure and committee.

The full agenda is available here.