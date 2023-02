Calvary United Church of Christ will host a chili-soup lunch Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the church.

This event was rescheduled from last week due to weather.

All you can eat lunch is $12 for adults and $7 for children.

There also will be basket raffles.

Calvary United Church of Christ is located at 1511 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes.