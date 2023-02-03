19 Wheatland Center School students to be published in 2023 Southern Lakes Anthology

2022-23 Wheatland Anthology Students – Back row (left to right) Sawyer VanDommelen, Gavin Snyder, Elaina Hetland, Lillian Rayniak, Mackenzie Idell, Haven Young and Cassidy Cupp Middle row (left to right) Averie Schmaling, Kendyl Perry, Natalie Konrad, Austyn Madaus, Wren Hawkins, Morgan Fauth and Cambree Lois Front row (left to right) Anahi Robinson, Ava Winter, Stella Marr, Charlotte Mcmillen and Nora Paramski. /Submitted photo

Nineteen Wheatland Center School students will have work published in this year’s Southern Lakes Anthology.

The theme of this year’s anthology project was “One in a Million.” Student work was judged on clarity and message, creativity/originality, technical skill and presentation, and overall quality. Wheatland had seventeen pieces chosen for publication.

Students that participated were in grades third through eighth.

The following students had their work selected for publication in the 2022-23 Southern Lakes Anthology “One in a Million”:

Third grade:

● Nora Paramski for her illustrated writing titled “Lucky Fishing Day”

● Ava Winter for her poetry titled “A Northern Night”

Fourth grade:

● Stella Marr for her poetry titled “Original Orangutans”

● Charlotte Mcmillin and Morgan Fauth for their illustrated writing titled “Falling Things”

● Kendyl Perry and Natalie Konrad for their illustrated writing titled “Where Dreamers Dream”

● Anahi Robinson for her poetry titled “Best Day Ever”

● Averie Schmaling for her art titled “Space Discovery”

● Sawyer VanDommelen for his poetry titled “A Star Shining Bright”

Fifth grade:

● Wren Hawkins for her illustrated writing titled “In My Garden”

● Austyn Madaus for her poetry titled “Hero of Mine”

Sixth grade:

● Gavin Snyder for his illustrated writing titled “Owl of the Night”

Seventh grade:

● Elaina Hetland for her poetry titled “Sea of Stars”

● Mackenzie Idell for her art titled “The Last Flower”

● Cambree Lois for her poetry titled “Bittersweet Moment”

Eighth grade:

● Cassidy Cupp for her illustrated writing titled “Allure of the Siberian Tiger”

● Lillian Rayniak for her cartoon titled “Thoughts by Bennie”

● Haven Young for her art titled “Ideas to Change the World”

In addition to having their piece published, students will be recognized for this accomplishment and receive a copy of the publication at a reception in Whitewater this coming May.