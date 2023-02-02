Wind chill advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 11 p.m., Thursday through noon, Friday.

During the advisory period, cold temperatures and winds will combine to produce wind chill values as low as -25. That level of “cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” the advisory text says.

There is relief on the way. Starting Saturday, daily high temperatures for the next week are forecast to be in the 30s and 40s, says the latest, local NWS forecast.