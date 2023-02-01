Randall postpones drafting golf cart/ATV ordinance

The Randall Town Board has tabled drafting an ordinance allowing golf carts and ATV use on town roads until how such a law would be enforced can be worked out.

The board unanimously agreed to the tabling at a meeting last week.

“I think it’s premature to talk about this until we have our enforcement set up,” said Supervisor Paula Soderman.

The town held a referendum in November asking whether the town should adopt an ordinance allowing golf cart and ATV use on town roads in subdivisions. The referendum passed Yes 967 (62.51%) to No 580 (37.49%).

Town Chairman Bob Stoll said the town talked to the Twin Lakes Police Department about handling enforcement for the village and the chief as receptive at that time, about two years ago. He described the alternative of hiring deputies for dedicated patrol as “expensive.”

Enforcement also may be able to be handled by the individual the town is seeking to hire for ordinance enforcement and water patrol chief. Later in the meeting, the board agreed to invite all the candidates it had identified for the job to an interview meeting.