At about 7:52 a.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to the 32200 block of 125th Street in Wilmot for a fire.

Per dispatch: This is for a report of a plow truck on fire.

UPDATE 7:56 a.m. — Responding Randall command requests engine response from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue after hearing what have been explosions.

UPDATE 8:37 a.m. — All units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.