Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 3:49 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 14400 block of Highway 50 in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Air bags deployed. Vehicles blocking left lane.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 3:49 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 14400 block of Highway 50 in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Air bags deployed. Vehicles blocking left lane.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress