Units responding for crash in Bristol

New slate of officers at Kenosha’s Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 41-01 KENOSHA — Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 41-01 of Kenosha conducted a Change of Watch ceremony at Fireside Grill in Kenosha earlier this month to welcome a new team of officers for 2023. Pamela Mundling, USCG Auxiliary member of 18 years, swore in Lars Adams as the new Flotilla Commander to lead the Kenosha unit. Ken […] Lars Adams

Slick roads, 2-4″ of snow may be in Racine, Kenosha for Wednesday RACINE AND KENOSHA — Southeast Wisconsin may be in for snowy conditions and slick roads on Wednesday and into the weekend. Snow, slippery roads expected The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sullivan/Milwaukee has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. NWS reported that 2 […] Paul Holley

Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023 KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023 This year's Pride celebration will take place […] Emma Widmar

‘Vamos a Bailar’ Latin dance event hosted by Kenosha Creative Space on Jan. 20 KENOSHA— The Kenosha Creative Space will host a "Vamos a Bailar" Latin dance event on Jan. 20 at the Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., people of all ages and abilities are welcome to learn various Latin dance styles including Bachata, Cumbia, Banda, Salsa, Merengue, Reggaeton, and more. No […] Emma Widmar