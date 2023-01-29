Units responding for crash in Bristol

Jan 29th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:49 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 14400 block of Highway 50 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Air bags deployed. Vehicles blocking left lane.

