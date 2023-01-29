Snow done; now much colder

Our first real substantial snow of the year (we measured 9 inches at WOTI HQ in Paddock Lake) is over and now it’s time to brace for much colder weather than we’ve seen throughout January.

The latest local National Weather Service forecast calls for the temperature dip to start Sunday night, with a low of 6.

Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures will be 10 and 12 respectively. Lows will be -6 Monday and 3 Tuesday.

Comparatively, Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer, with highs of 25 and 26. Friday should be cold again with a high of 16.

Looking for a light at the end of the tunnel? High temps are forecast to be over 30 next weekend.

From the NWS Facebook page: