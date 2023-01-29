Agenda: Wheatland Town Board special meeting Jan. 30, 2022

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a special town meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m.at Town Hall in New Munster.
On the agenda:
- J and S Real Estate Company LLC, 1440 Masters Rd., Lake Geneva, WI 53147 (Owner), Eric Udelhofen, 834 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53703 (Agent), requesting a conditional use permit to allow the construction of a solar farm in the A-1 Agricultural Preservation Dist. and A-2 General Agricultural Dist. Dist. on Tax Parcels #95-4-119-011-0600 & 95-4-119-014-0121 (property is located east of the Canadian National Railroad tracks and north of STH 50 “overhead”)