The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that inludes Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from noon, Saturday until 6 a.m., Sunday.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation between Saturday and Saturday night/early Sunday morning. The text of the warning — which also includes Ozaukee, Milwaukee and Racine counties — mentions the possibility of accumulations to 10 inches with the greatest totals closer to Lake Michigan.