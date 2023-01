The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of Wisconsin including Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 6 a.m., Saturday, to 3 a.m., Sunday.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for 2 to 5 inches of snow Saturday and Saturday night.

The heaviest snow will be from about about 2 to 11 p.m., but continue into Sunday morning.

The temperature will be a bit colder too, with a high of 26 Saturday.