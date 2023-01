At about 1:27 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 12200 block of the northbound lanes of I-94 for a report of a crash.

Per dispatch: Multiple vehicles involved.

UPDATE 1:33 p.m. — State Patrol on scene reports all northbound lanes blocked. Fire unit report on scene reports multiple semi tractor trailers involved.

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department via Facebook: