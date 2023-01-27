Units responding for second crash in Paris

At about 7:52 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to the 14000 block of Highway 142 for a crash.
Per dispatch: A single vehicle is rolled over. Deputies already on scene. Injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:52 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to the 14000 block of Highway 142 for a crash.
Per dispatch: A single vehicle is rolled over. Deputies already on scene. Injuries being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress