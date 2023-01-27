Units responding for investigation in Salem

Jan 27th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 24600 block of 81st Place in Salem.

Per dispatch: Resident reports smell of natural gas in their home.

