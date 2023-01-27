Units responding for crash in Bassett

At about 8:48 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 33500 block of Highway F in Bassett.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle has hit a pole.
