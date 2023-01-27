Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education holds 2023 annual meeting

L to R: Edna Krueger, Lila Muhlenbeck, event leader and Benni Oass. (Photo by Jerin Moore)

Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education, (KCAHCE) held its Annual Association Meeting Saturday at the Kenosha County Center. In keeping with their Learn-Care-Share motto, the all-volunteer organization continues to model volunteerism and provide community support.

Saturday’s event began with Paris resident, Lila Muhlenbeck leading a “Hats and Scarf Making Session” to benefit Southern Colony in Union Grove. Afterwards, the group enjoyed lunch followed by the Annual Association meeting under the leadership of Donna Zarovy, President, Jerin Moore, VP, Margaret McCabe Treasurer, Gail Gillmore, Secretary and Mary Metten, UWEX Health and Wellness Educator.

Now in its 71st year in Kenosha County, KCAHCE formerly known as Extension Homemakers is often shortened to HCE for Home and Community Education. Its long-standing roots as a service and learning organization with a commitment to volunteerism and sharing with others, remains rooted. Last year, the organization held a sock drive resulting in a collection of 900 pairs of socks for both city and county wide shelters. This event and many others resulted in a contribution of some 2,873 volunteer hours of service to our community, equating to a value of $86,046 based on the latest statistics from the Independent Sector, with the Do Good Institute,

New members are always welcome with 6 clubs meeting monthly throughout the City and County; and once a month for educational sessions; usually at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. These sessions are free, and open to all.

Next month’s educational session features UWEX Health and Wellness Educator, Mary Metten on “Advance Care Planning”, Thursday February 2, 1PM, Kenosha County Center, Bristol in Room B. For more information about HCE, call President, Donna Zarovy at 262.857.7502 or visit their website/Facebook page at https://wahceinc.org/kenosha-county-hce/ Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education.

KCAHCE Annual Association Meeting with Officers: Treasurer, Margaret McCabe, President, Donna Zarovy, Secretary, Gail Gillmore, UWEX Health and Wellness Educator, Mary Metten.(Photo by Jerin Moore)

L to R: Gail Gillmore and new member, Marcia Richards cut fabric for hats and scarves for Union Grove Southern Colony. (Photo by Jerin Moore)

