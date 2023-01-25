Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Jan 25th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:29 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to an alarm in the 200 block of Grandview Lane in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is a residential smoke alarm.

