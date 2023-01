The snow may not be done with us yet.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast has a chance of more snow in coming days.

Thursday has a 60 percent chance of snow. Less than one inch of accumulation is expected.

Friday, there’s an 80 percent chance of snow, with less than a half inch of snow expected.

Saturday, there’s a 30-60 percent chance of snow. Finally you might want to crank up the snow blower with 1 to 3 inches of snow forecast.