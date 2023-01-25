Bristol separates clerk and treasurer jobs

The Bristol Village Board separated the village clerk and treasurer posts in actions at Monday’s Village Board meeting.

The votes to take the actions were unanimous, said village administrator Randy Kerkman. Since these are a charter ordinance, they will take effect in 60 days from Monday.

The current clerk/treasurer is Amy Klemko, who will now assume the clerk duties. Finance director Janet Elrod will assume the treasurer duties.

Kerkman explained village growth led to the effort to divide the positions among two individuals.

“As we grow larger it is difficult for one person to keep up with both positions,” Kerkman said.