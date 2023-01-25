Agenda: Randall Town Board and Plan Commission meeting Jan. 26, 2023

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a joint meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- Future use of Town Property, specifically the old fire station in Bassett. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Golf Cart/ATV fall referendum. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Update of hiring Ordinance Officer and/or Water Patrol Chief. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Consider adopting an ordinance regulating and controlling wind and solar energy generating sites. Discussion and action if any.