Agenda: Randall Town Board and Plan Commission meeting Jan. 26, 2023

Jan 25th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a joint meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

  • Future use of Town Property, specifically the old fire station in Bassett. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Golf Cart/ATV fall referendum. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Update of hiring Ordinance Officer and/or Water Patrol Chief. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Consider adopting an ordinance regulating and controlling wind and solar energy generating sites. Discussion and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.

