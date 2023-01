The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for extreme southeast Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for about 2 inches of snow, perhaps a little more. Snow should start falling about 6 a.m. and continue through the 5 p.m. hour.

Wednesday may feel a lot like Tuesday as far as cold, with a high temperature of 33 and a 5 to 15 mph wind.