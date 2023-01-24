Snow in forecast for Wednesday

The National Weather Service is pretty darn sure we will see some snow Wednesday in Western Kenosha County.

There’s a 100 percent chance of snow for us in the latest, local NWS forecast.

Snow is expected to begin falling about 5 a.m. and continue until about 5 p.m. Two inches of total accumulation is anticipated.

The high temperature Wednesday will be 32 with a 4 to 15 mph north wind.

It appears we are on the edge of this weather, as areas south of the Chicago area in Illinois are under winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings.