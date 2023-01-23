Masons donate fire suppression tools to Bristol Fire and Rescue

/Submitted photo

Two local Masonic lodges have donated four fire suppression tools to Bristol Fire and Rescue.

Last year, Masons Grand Lodge of Wisconsin purchased 200 fire suppression tools (a cost of $1,100 per unit), so that each lodge could get one for free, and donate it to the first responders in their community.

Washburn Lodge in Bristol got its free unit, and, through holding fundraising events, they were able to purchase two more units. Kenosha Lodge #47 joined with Washburn’s effort, and through their participation, four total units were donated to Bristol Fire and Rescue on Jan. 18 at the fire station.