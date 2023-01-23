Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board meeting Jan. 24, 2023

Jan 23rd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District is scheduled to hold a board meeting Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. in the school library.

Here is a Zoom meeting link.

Agenda items include:

  • Strategic plan update.

The full agenda is available here.

