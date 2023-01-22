Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board meeting Jan. 23, 2023

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday in teh school library.

A closed session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. concerning the employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.

The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., also in the library.

Agenda items include:

Operational Referendum Update

District Administrator Search Update

Approval of 2023-24 Riverview School Calendar

