Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Jan. 23, 2023

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly board meeting Monday starting at 7 p.m. ay Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- An ordinance separating the clerk and treasurer offices; providing for the appointment to the office of clerk.
- An ordinance separating the clerk and treasurer offices; providing for the appointment to the office of treasurer.
- Consider for approval ORDINANCE NO. 2023-4: ORDINANCE ADOPTING AN AMENDMENT TO THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL COMPREHENSIVE PLAN (located at 9421 200th Avenue Jeremy Hall)
- Consider for approval ORDINANCE NO. 16-1-42: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHAPTER 13 OF THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL MUNICIPAL CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADOPTED BY THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL, WISCONSIN, WITH REFERENCE TO ZONING (located at 9421 200th Avenue Jeremy Hall).
- Consider for approval ORDINANCE NO. 16-1-43: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHAPTER 13 OF THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL MUNICIPAL CODE OF ORDINANCES, ADOPTED BY THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL, WISCONSIN, WITH REFERENCE TO ZONING (located on the South side of STH 50 (75th Street) between 125th and 130th Avenues Proposed Fleet Farm).