Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Jan. 23, 2023

Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023 KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023 This year's Pride celebration will take place […] Emma Widmar

‘Vamos a Bailar’ Latin dance event hosted by Kenosha Creative Space on Jan. 20 KENOSHA— The Kenosha Creative Space will host a "Vamos a Bailar" Latin dance event on Jan. 20 at the Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., people of all ages and abilities are welcome to learn various Latin dance styles including Bachata, Cumbia, Banda, Salsa, Merengue, Reggaeton, and more. No […] Emma Widmar

Deadline nears for Bong Naturalist Association to acquire 132 acres near Bong State Recreation Area RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTY — The Bong Naturalist Association (BNA), a nonprofit and friend's group of Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, is striving to save 132 acres of land near the state recreation area in Kansasville, Wis. Standing between the group from purchasing it is $20,707. The total cost of the land is […] Emma Widmar

GEMS Con 2023: Miss America delivering keynote address at 10th annual girls-only STEM conference Miss America Grace Stanke will deliver the keynote address at the 10th anniversary of the GEMS (Girls Empowered by Math & Science) Conference to more than 450 middle school girls from Racine Unified School District. Stanke, who represented Wisconsin during the national pageant held in December 2022, is a native of Wausau and attends the […] Heather Asiyanbi