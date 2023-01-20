A word from our sponsors: Free Healthy Living with Diabetes Class offered online by ADRC

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center. — DH

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a free online class for those who have diabetes or care for someone who does. Healthy Living with Diabetes is a 6-week evidence-based program from Stanford University that has helped people world-wide:

Be in control and feel better

Have more energy

Use new tools to manage their diabetes

Create new goals

Healthy Living with Diabetes will be offered virtually, Thursdays, 2 – 4 p.m., February 9 – March 16. If you are a Kenosha County resident, age 50 or older and have diabetes or care for someone who does, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to learn more or to register. A Zoom link will be provided for the class. Registration closes on February 2.