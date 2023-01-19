New traffic signals operational on Highway Q

‘Vamos a Bailar’ Latin dance event hosted by Kenosha Creative Space on Jan. 20 KENOSHA— The Kenosha Creative Space will host a "Vamos a Bailar" Latin dance event on Jan. 20 at the Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. From 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., people of all ages and abilities are welcome to learn various Latin dance styles including Bachata, Cumbia, Banda, Salsa, Merengue, Reggaeton, and more. No […] Emma Widmar

Deadline nears for Bong Naturalist Association to acquire 132 acres near Bong State Recreation Area RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTY — The Bong Naturalist Association (BNA), a nonprofit and friend's group of Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, is striving to save 132 acres of land near the state recreation area in Kansasville, Wis. Standing between the group from purchasing it is $20,707. The total cost of the land is […] Emma Widmar

GEMS Con 2023: Miss America delivering keynote address at 10th annual girls-only STEM conference Miss America Grace Stanke will deliver the keynote address at the 10th anniversary of the GEMS (Girls Empowered by Math & Science) Conference to more than 450 middle school girls from Racine Unified School District. Stanke, who represented Wisconsin during the national pageant held in December 2022, is a native of Wausau and attends the […] Heather Asiyanbi

Gift of Giving Food Drive looks to bring in 2023 items at Kenosha Public Market KENOSHA — As part their commitment to serve the community, Kenosha Public Market is hosting a food drive to benefit several food pantries in the area. The need for donations to food banks everywhere always takes on a bigger emphasis in the days and weeks leading to the holiday season. But that same need doesn’t […] Dan Truttschel