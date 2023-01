A mix of rain, snow and sleet Wednesday night may result in as much as 1 inch of snow/sleet accumulation here, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Snow and sleet should be first in the precipitation parade, starting around 7 p.m. and continuing until around midnight. Then it will rain, with the majority coming between midnight and 6 a.m. and a chance of rain lingering through Thursday and into the evening.

The low tonight will be 32.