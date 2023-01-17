Deputies fire on suspect in Paris

Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies fired on a suspect who pointed a gun at deputies during an incident Monday afternoon.

From a news release from the Sheriff’s Department issued Monday night:

(Monday) just after 3:30 pm, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department assisted with a vehicle pursuit that entered Kenosha County. The suspect vehicle crashed into a field near US 45 and CTH KR, in the Town of Paris. The suspect pointed a weapon at multiple law enforcement officers.

Law enforcement did fire at the suspect. The suspect was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Per Kenosha Sheriff’s Department protocol for officer-involved shootings, the Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation will be the lead investigative agency. The involved deputies from Kenosha County have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy. All media inquiries should be directed to DOJ communications at dojcommunications@doj.state.wi.us.

This is an active investigation. There is no further threat to the community. No further information will be given at this time.