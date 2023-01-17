Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Jan. 18, 2023

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).
Agenda items include:
- Approve Ordinance 23.01, an ordinance to repeal and recreate section 7.52 of the code of ordinances of the Village of Paddock Lake relating to Water Utility District water rates. Subject to Wisconsin Public Service Commission Water Rate Study Final Decision, Case # 4510-WR-105.
- Motion- Approve Ordinance 23.02 an Ordinance to repeal section 7.53 of the code of Ordinances relating to the West Side Water System.
- Authorize village staff and consulting engineers to begin planning for the 2024-2025 street improvement project.
- Authorize village staff to pay the Town of Wheatland $6,400.20 for Water Patrol Services.