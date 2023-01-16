Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board special meeting Jan. 17, 2023

Jan 16th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items are:

  • Approval on the 2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Village of Salem Lakes Water/Wastewater
    Utilities/Highway Department and General Teamsters Local Union No. 200.
  • Resolution 2023.01-74, a resolution authoring the placement of a non-binding referendum on the April, Spring
    2023 Election ballot relating to the use of certain village roads as ATV/UTV routes.

The full agenda is available here.

