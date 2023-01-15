Westosha Central High School STEM Aviation Program is set to benefit from a sweepstakes being held by Eagle’s Nest Project Wisconsin.

James Senft, the leader of the aviation program, says money raised by the sweepstakes will go toward the program’s next airplane, student scholarships and a future hanger.

“This effort is massive and will shape our future,” Senft said.

First place in the sweepstakes is a 2018 Vaan’s RV-12 ULS aircraft or $65,000. Second place is a new Axis 500 4×4 UTV or $4,999. Third prize will be a pair of VVolt E Bikes or $1,200.

The sweepstakes will run through Sept. 8 or when 5,000 tickets are sold. Tickets can be purchased here.

In the central STEM Aviation program, 12 to 18 students study the principles of aircraft construction, physics of flight, and concepts of metallurgy — and explore opportunities and careers in the aviation field, according to the program’s website.

The CHS aviation program is a participant in Eagle’s Nest Project Wisconsin, a non-profit organization inspiring aviators and leaders.

More information on the CHS aviation program is available here.