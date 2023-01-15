Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board special meeting Jan. 16, 2023

GEMS Con 2023: Miss America delivering keynote address at 10th annual girls-only STEM conference Miss America Grace Stanke will deliver the keynote address at the 10th anniversary of the GEMS (Girls Empowered by Math & Science) Conference to more than 450 middle school girls from Racine Unified School District. Stanke, who represented Wisconsin during the national pageant held in December 2022, is a native of Wausau and attends the […] Heather Asiyanbi

Gift of Giving Food Drive looks to bring in 2023 items at Kenosha Public Market KENOSHA — As part their commitment to serve the community, Kenosha Public Market is hosting a food drive to benefit several food pantries in the area. The need for donations to food banks everywhere always takes on a bigger emphasis in the days and weeks leading to the holiday season. But that same need doesn’t […] Dan Truttschel

After alleged kidnapping on Dec. 22 and high-speed chase, Bollinger of Twin Lakes in custody A Twin Lakes man is facing the next several years in prison after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend before Christmas and led U.S. Marshals on a high-speed chase. Justin Bollinger was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 5, and is expected to be charged on Friday, Jan. 6, in Kenosha County Circuit Court with a host of […] Loren Lamoreaux

Ritu Raju appointed president of Gateway Technical College Ritu Raju has been appointed as the new president of Gateway Technical College. She replaces Bryan Albrecht, who retired from the college after serving as president since 2006. Raju was selected for the role following a nationwide search conducted over the summer and early fall of 2022. Prior to this appointment, she served as vice […] Denise Lockwood