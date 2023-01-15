Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board special meeting Jan. 16, 2023

Jan 15th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items are:

  • Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $800,000 Per Year for Three Years for Non-Recurring Purposes.
  • Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $800,000 Per Year for Three Years for Non-Recurring Purposes.

The full agenda is available here.

