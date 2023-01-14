Culvert replacements scheduled by county to cause road closures

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County’s spring 2023 culvert rehabilitation project will begin soon, causing lane closures and limited full closures on several roadways across the county.

The culvert replacement locations and projected times are as follows:

Highway KD (352nd Avenue) between Highway F (Bassett Road) and Geneva Road: Area to be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, until 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. A detour will be posted.

Highway Y (22nd Avenue) between 14th Place and Highway E (12th Street): Area to be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, until 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. A detour will be posted.

Highway C (Wilmot Road) between Highway W (Fox River Road) and Highway B (304th Avenue): Area to be reduced to one lane of traffic with automated daytime flaggers from 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. A two-day, full closure is anticipated to occur approximately Feb. 7 and 8 for pavement restoration work. A detour will be posted during that time.

Highway C between Highway B and 286th Avenue: Area to be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. A detour will be posted.

Highway D (172nd Avenue) between Highway A (Seventh Street) and Highway E (12th Street): Area to be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. A detour will be posted.

Highway K (60th Street) east of Highway 75 in the Village of Paddock Lake: Area to be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. A detour will be posted.

Note: This projected work schedule is weather-dependent and is subject to change. A map of the culvert replacement locations is available here.