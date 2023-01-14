Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board and Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District commissioners meetings Jan. 16, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board and Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District commissioners are scheduled to hold meetings Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

The members of both bodies are the same individuals.

The Village Board meeting is first. Agenda items include:

Consideration of a motion to approve an updated 2023 Wage Schedule for the Deputy Clerk.

Discussion and possible action regarding the purchase of a plow truck.

Discussion and possible action regarding the East Lakeshore Drive paving project and funding.

Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #18 from JJ Henderson for $264,520.25. This relates to the waste water treatment plant and lift stations project.

The full Village Board meeting agenda is available here.

The lake commissioners meeting will follow the Village Board meeting. Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding the channel between Lake Mary and Lake Elizabeth.

Discussion and possible action regarding funding for the East Lakeshore Drive project.

The full agenda is available here.